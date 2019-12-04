OU football: Creed Humphrey named Co-Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year

Redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey was named the Co-Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.
Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year5️⃣6️⃣ @creed_humphrey #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/c7uQfFObHP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 4, 2019
Humphrey was part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award in 2018, and he is the lone returning starter from that group. With Humphrey leading the way, Oklahoma led the Big 12 in rushing yards per game with 260.
Humphrey and the No. 6 Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) will take on No. 7 Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) in the Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. CT Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
