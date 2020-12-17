You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Creed Humphrey, Jeremiah Hall, Gabe Brkic highlight Sooners' plethora of All-Big 12 awards

  • Updated
Creed Humphrey

Then-redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey before the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 7, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year for the second-straight season on Thursday, and he, redshirt junior H-back Jeremiah Hall and redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic were named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Additionally the Sooners named to the All-Big 12 Second Team were freshman receiver Marvin Mims, redshirt junior offensive lineman Adrian Ealy, junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins, junior defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas and senior cornerback Tre Brown.

In total, nine Oklahoma players received all-conference recognition and 12 additional Sooners received honorable mention. OU is set to take on Iowa State in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. CT this coming Saturday, Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

