OU football: Creed Humphrey, Jeremiah Hall, Gabe Brkic highlight Sooners' plethora of All-Big 12 awards

OU redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year for the second-straight season on Thursday, and he, redshirt junior H-back Jeremiah Hall and redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic were named to the All-Big 12 First Team.
Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year for the 2️⃣nd straight year and OU's 5️⃣th straight.➡️ https://t.co/Cvkj0O1Pcz | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/RngvsrWldn— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 17, 2020
All-Big 12 First Team@Jeremiah_Hall27 @creed_humphrey @GabeBrkic ➡️ https://t.co/Cvkj0O1Pcz | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/VThpnsA8PF— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 17, 2020
Additionally the Sooners named to the All-Big 12 Second Team were freshman receiver Marvin Mims, redshirt junior offensive lineman Adrian Ealy, junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins, junior defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas and senior cornerback Tre Brown.
All-Big 12 Second Team@marvindmims @adrian_ealy @7avageszn @pdontplay @Isaiah_t55 @T_Brown25 ➡️ https://t.co/Cvkj0O1Pcz | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/5HsMJditZT— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 17, 2020
In total, nine Oklahoma players received all-conference recognition and 12 additional Sooners received honorable mention. OU is set to take on Iowa State in the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. CT this coming Saturday, Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention@BrianAsamoah2 @nikkkkbonitto @GabeBrkic @bigmo__54 @djgraham_ @marvindmims @trenorwood_3 @SpencerRattler @dreeday32 @austin_stogner @Isaiah_t55 @dtturner11 @_TheoWeaseJr @WashingtonWoodi @Demoeto ➡️ https://t.co/Cvkj0O1Pcz | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/64yMssJIBE— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 17, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.