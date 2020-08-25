OU football: Creed Humphrey, Gabe Brkic named AP Preseason All-Americans

Redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey was named to the Associated Press's Preseason All-America first team while redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic was named to the second team on Tuesday.
AP Preseason All-Americans1️⃣st - @creed_humphrey 2️⃣nd - @GabeBrkic https://t.co/qXGnvniVta | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/beLc5lRF17— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 25, 2020
Humphrey was an AP and Football Writers Association of America second team All-American in 2019, and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, presented annually to the top center in college football. Humphrey allowed zero sacks in 799 plays during the 2019 season.
Meanwhile, Brkic was an FWAA freshman All-American, a CBS Sports first team All-American and a finalist for the Lou Groza award, which annually honors the top kicker in college football. Brkic made all 17 of his field goal tries and all 52 of his extra point attempts across 11 games in 2019.
Both Sooners will be looking to begin another solid season when Oklahoma kicks off against Missouri State on Sept. 12 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.