OU football: Creed Humphrey, Gabe Brkic named AP Preseason All-Americans

Creed Humphrey

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey before the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey was named to the Associated Press's Preseason All-America first team while redshirt sophomore kicker Gabe Brkic was named to the second team on Tuesday.

Humphrey was an AP and Football Writers Association of America second team All-American in 2019, and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, presented annually to the top center in college football. Humphrey allowed zero sacks in 799 plays during the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, Brkic was an FWAA freshman All-American, a CBS Sports first team All-American and a finalist for the Lou Groza award, which annually honors the top kicker in college football. Brkic made all 17 of his field goal tries and all 52 of his extra point attempts across 11 games in 2019.

Both Sooners will be looking to begin another solid season when Oklahoma kicks off against Missouri State on Sept. 12 in Norman.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

