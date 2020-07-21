You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Creed Humphrey, Adrian Ealy named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Creed Humphrey

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Creed Humphrey during the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy were named to the Outland Trophy Watch List on Tuesday. The award is given annually to college football interior linemen that are deemed the best in the nation.

Both were also among five Sooners named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team on July 16.

Humphrey was one of three finalist in 2019 for the Rimington Trophy — awarded to the nation's top center — and has started in Oklahoma's last 28 games. He's also been named to the Sporting News Preseason All-American First Team and the Walter Camp Preseason All-American First Team.

Ealy, who was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2019, started in 12 games for the Sooners last season. The six-foot-six native of Gonzales, Louisiana, is expected to become a key contributor in Bill Bedenbaugh's offensive line unit in 2020.

The Sooners are still scheduled to being their season against Missouri State on Sept. 5 in Norman.

