OU football: Coronavirus testing could cost team close to $18,000, Sooner Athletic Director Joe Castiglione says

Riley and Castiglione

OU coach Lincoln Riley with athletic director Joe Castiglione after the Sooners won the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

In a radio interview with SportsTalk1400's Toby Rowland on Friday, University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione stated that coronavirus testing for the entire Sooner football team will likely cost the program between $15,000 and $18,000.

The Sooners return to campus for voluntary workouts on July 1.

"The more tests that are available, that price is most likely to come down," Castiglione said in the interview. He went to mention that individualized nasopharyngeal tests will cost roughly between $75 and $100 per player, with antibody tests costing about the same.

Oklahoma will provide health equipment to all of its personnel and will also be regularly disinfecting its facilities.

"There are some budgetary impacts," Castiglione said. "But we're going to find a way to do the right thing so we can protect everybody."

According to a plan that was approved from the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Thursday, non-voluntary workouts for the Sooners could begin as early as July 13, with walkthrough practices beginning on July 24 and fall camp starting shortly after on Aug. 7.

Though that plan would have to be approved by the NCAA Division I council on June 17, Castiglione said he supports the timeline.

"There's a chance it gets modified before it gets approved, but I'm okay (with the plan)," Castiglione said. "I've talked to (head coach Lincoln Riley) daily and we've been working through all these different machinations as they've been proposed or maybe we've had ideas we've proposed to the working group.

"(The plan) makes sense. It allows us to ramp up a little bit more."

