OU football: Coronavirus testing could cost team close to $18,000, Sooner Athletic Director Joe Castiglione says

In a radio interview with SportsTalk1400's Toby Rowland on Friday, University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione stated that coronavirus testing for the entire Sooner football team will likely cost the program between $15,000 and $18,000.
The Sooners return to campus for voluntary workouts on July 1.
"The more tests that are available, that price is most likely to come down," Castiglione said in the interview. He went to mention that individualized nasopharyngeal tests will cost roughly between $75 and $100 per player, with antibody tests costing about the same.
Oklahoma will provide health equipment to all of its personnel and will also be regularly disinfecting its facilities.
"There are some budgetary impacts," Castiglione said. "But we're going to find a way to do the right thing so we can protect everybody."
According to a plan that was approved from the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Thursday, non-voluntary workouts for the Sooners could begin as early as July 13, with walkthrough practices beginning on July 24 and fall camp starting shortly after on Aug. 7.
Though that plan would have to be approved by the NCAA Division I council on June 17, Castiglione said he supports the timeline.
"There's a chance it gets modified before it gets approved, but I'm okay (with the plan)," Castiglione said. "I've talked to (head coach Lincoln Riley) daily and we've been working through all these different machinations as they've been proposed or maybe we've had ideas we've proposed to the working group.
"(The plan) makes sense. It allows us to ramp up a little bit more."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.