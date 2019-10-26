OU football: Controversial onside kick ends Oklahoma's comeback hopes against Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. — One yard short.
No. 5 Oklahoma was just 1 yard away from recovering an onside kick in its 48-41 loss to Kansas State Saturday. Brayden Willis originally recovered the onside, but the call was overturned after the referees said Trejan Bridges touched the ball before letting it go 10 yards.
The officials call gave Kansas State the ball and eventually the win.
During the play, it looked as if Bridges was blocked into the ball, which by rule, allows him to legally touch it.
Do with this as you will: pic.twitter.com/OVZN3d7dTl— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 26, 2019
Statement from referee Reggie Smith regarding onside kick: "We did consider all aspects of forced touching. However, based on Rule 2-11-4-c, this is why we came to the decision that we came to. Rule 2-11-4-c was the primary determination for considering forced touching."— Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) October 26, 2019
After the game, OU coach Lincoln Riley addressed the call saying, "He said that they didn't block him. It was reviewed from our spot in Dallas by our people."
