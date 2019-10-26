You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Controversial onside kick ends Oklahoma's comeback hopes against Kansas State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

MANHATTAN, Kan. — One yard short.

No. 5 Oklahoma was just 1 yard away from recovering an onside kick in its 48-41 loss to Kansas State Saturday. Brayden Willis originally recovered the onside, but the call was overturned after the referees said Trejan Bridges touched the ball before letting it go 10 yards.

The officials call gave Kansas State the ball and eventually the win.

During the play, it looked as if Bridges was blocked into the ball, which by rule, allows him to legally touch it.

After the game, OU coach Lincoln Riley addressed the call saying, "He said that they didn't block him. It was reviewed from our spot in Dallas by our people."

College Football Scoreboard | ABC

(null)

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments