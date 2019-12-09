OU football: Connor McGinnis named Academic All-American

Now in his fourth year as an integral part of OU's special teams unit, redshirt senior quarterback and holder Connor McGinnis was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American on Monday.
The standard on the field and in the classroom.With a perfect 4️⃣.0️⃣ GPA, @ConnorMcG15 named an Academic All-American.https://t.co/nJAgUC1tFU | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/W7ETk1KLJm— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 9, 2019
Academic All-Americans are chosen annually by the College Sports Information Directors of America in an effort to honor the academic and athletic achievements of college athletes.
McGinnis has served as Oklahoma's holder since 2016, and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 team in 2017 and 2018.
The Heritage Hall High School product boasts a 4.0 grade point average and has substantially contributed to the perfect record of Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic this season.
The No. 4 ranked Sooners take on No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.