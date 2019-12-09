You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Connor McGinnis named Academic All-American

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Connor McGinnis

Redshirt senior quarterback Connor McGinnis is recognized before the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Now in his fourth year as an integral part of OU's special teams unit, redshirt senior quarterback and holder Connor McGinnis was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American on Monday.

Academic All-Americans are chosen annually by the College Sports Information Directors of America in an effort to honor the academic and athletic achievements of college athletes. 

McGinnis has served as Oklahoma's holder since 2016, and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 team in 2017 and 2018.

The Heritage Hall High School product boasts a 4.0 grade point average and has substantially contributed to the perfect record of Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic this season.

The No. 4 ranked Sooners take on No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl Saturday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments