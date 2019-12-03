You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Connor McGinnis, Clayton Woods given scholarships

  • Updated
Connor McGinnis

Redshirt senior quarterback Connor McGinnis is recognized before the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Redshirt senior quarterback Connor McGinnis and redshirt senior offensive lineman Clayton Woods were the most recent Sooners to be put on scholarship.

McGinnis, a Oklahoma City native, has never attempted a pass for the Sooners, but he has served as the team's holder in each of the past three seasons, appearing in 41 total games. In 2017, he won the Mortell Holder of the Year Award and was an Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Woods is from Highland Park, Texas, and was a junior college transfer from Blinn College in Brenham, Texas. He has appeared in 13 games over the last two seasons with the Sooners.

No. 6 Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) will take on No. 7 Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) in the Big 12 Championship Game at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

