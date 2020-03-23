OU football: Conner McQueen joining Sooners as offensive analyst, per report

UCLA grad assistant coach and former Texas A&M quarterback Conner McQueen is joining OU's coaching staff as an offensive analyst, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
SOURCE: #UCLA staffer Conner McQueen is joining the #OU staff as an offensive analyst. The former #TAMU QB cult hero worked with the Bruins defensive staff the past two seasons.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 24, 2020
Prior to his time working with UCLA's defensive staff, McQueen was a fan favorite signal-caller at Texas A&M, and he served as the Aggies' holder from 2013 to 2016.
During his days in College Station, McQueen also had his own weekly radio segment, named "The Red Zone" because of his fiery red hair, on Texas A&M athletics' radio show.
At the conclusion of his playing career, McQueen became an offensive analyst at Texas A&M in 2017 before heading to UCLA in January 2018, and he will now fill the same role for the Sooners.
