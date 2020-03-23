You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Conner McQueen joining Sooners as offensive analyst, per report

OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

UCLA grad assistant coach and former Texas A&M quarterback Conner McQueen is joining OU's coaching staff as an offensive analyst, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Prior to his time working with UCLA's defensive staff, McQueen was a fan favorite signal-caller at Texas A&M, and he served as the Aggies' holder from 2013 to 2016.

During his days in College Station, McQueen also had his own weekly radio segment, named "The Red Zone" because of his fiery red hair, on Texas A&M athletics' radio show. 

At the conclusion of his playing career, McQueen became an offensive analyst at Texas A&M in 2017 before heading to UCLA in January 2018, and he will now fill the same role for the Sooners.

