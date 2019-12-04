OU football: Comparing No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 5 Utah College Football Playoff resumes ahead of championship weekend

Oklahoma has one more game to make its case for the fourth seed in the College Football Playoff, and they might need some help from conference championship weekend.
Most assume three spots are locked up by No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Clemson, as they are all undefeated heading into their conference title games. Ohio State is taking on No. 8 Wisconsin and LSU is facing No. 4 Georgia, both teams would still have a good chance of staying in even with a loss on Saturday.
This means the last spot will likely go to Georgia, No. 5 Utah or No. 6 Oklahoma. For the Bulldogs, it's pretty simple: beat LSU and they're in. But the Sooners and Utes will both have strong cases if they win their respective conferences. At the moment, the committee appears to value Utah higher than Oklahoma, as the Utes are ranked higher with a comparable body of work.
College Football Playoff chair and Oregon athletics director Rob Mullens spoke on on the Sooners' and Utes' resumes, and noted Oklahoma beat a top-10 team on the road without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
"We spent considerable time on it, more time than anywhere else on the board," Mullens said. "There was plenty of debate. Obviously when you look at Oklahoma's resume, they have the win against the No. 7 team on the road without a key wide receiver. They also beat (now-No. 25) Oklahoma State."
Mullens praised Utah for its game control and the fact that they have a higher quality loss than Oklahoma does.
"When we look at Utah, we see a season-long balance of very consistent play on both sides of the ball, very dominant wins and their only loss is on a Friday night on the road at (USC), when a key player on offense missed the majority of the game."
The College Football Playoff committee will make their final decision of the top four Sunday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN
Here's a look at the Sooners' and Utes' resumes ahead of their conference championships:
Utah:
Record: 11-1, 8-1 Pac-12
Loss: 30-23 at No. 22 USC on Sept. 20
Wins over teams with a winning record: 30-12 at BYU (7-5), 21-3 against Arizona State (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12), 35-0 against California (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) , 33-28 at Washington (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12)
Remaining opponent: No. 13 Oregon (10-2, 8-1 Pac 12)
Average margin of victory: 23.7 points
Notable stats: 25th nationally in total offense, 14th in points per game, 3rd in total defense, 4th in points allowed per game
Oklahoma:
Record: 11-1, 8-1 Big 12
Loss: 48-41 at Kansas State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) on Oct. 26
Wins over teams with a winning record: 34-31 at Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12), 34-16 at Oklahoma State (8-4, 5-4 Big 12), 42-41 against Iowa State (7-5, 5-4 Big 12), 34-27 against Texas (7-5, 5-4 Big 12)
Remaining opponent: No. 7 Baylor
Average margin of victory: 16.4 points
Notable stats: 1st nationally in total offense, 6th in points per game, 26th in total defense, 50th in points allowed per game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.