OU football: College football analysts predict Sooners vs Baylor

With Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff implications, the No. 10 Sooners will play unbeaten No. 13 Baylor at 6:30 p.m. CT in Waco.
College GameDay's Lee Corso may have put on the Baylor Bear headgear Saturday morning, but here's how other college football analysts think the game will go down:
Austin Brown, SB Nation — Crimson and Cream Machine: OU 34, Baylor 30
Why: "This is far and away the biggest game of Matt Rhule’s tenure in Waco to date. It’s hard to express how much a win like this would mean to a program that was decimated by scandal just four years ago and has fought all the way back. Both teams have lacked consistency the last few weeks, so just about all outcomes are on the table.
"In the end, I think OU’s talent advantage wins out and the Sooners survive a close one in Waco and put Baylor’s dreams of a perfect season on ice."
Travis Roeder, SB Nation — Our Daily Bears: Baylor 34, OU 31
Why: "If Baylor’s offense starts slow again this week, don’t freak out. Baylor’s defense is going to keep them in the game. Iowa State’s defense is good, but is not built to matchup well with Oklahoma. I think Baylor’s defense will legitimately stifle OU’s offense at some points and force Jalen Hurts into some bad decisions—just enough for Baylor to pull out the win."
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: OU 37, Baylor 34
Why: "Baylor won’t have quite enough to pull this one out, but it’ll get a huge day out of Brewer and an offense that will slow it down just enough to keep Hurts on the sidelines. But Hurts will be the star of the show as he has enough highlight moments to cement him in the No. 2 spot in the Heisman chase."
Allen Kenney, Athlon Sports: OU 38, Baylor 24
Why: "The key issue for the Bears is their ability to bait Jalen Hurts and the rest of the OU offense into the kinds of mistakes and turnovers that we've seen lately from the Sooners. A couple of short fields would put Baylor in position to capitalize for easy points and take the burden off the Bears' erratic offense to keep pace with OU.
"At the end of the day, Baylor probably needs a few fortunate breaks to win this game. Otherwise, this sets up as the kind of win to which the Sooners have become accustomed in recent years, with OU keeping the Bears at arms' length throughout the second half."
