OU football: Cody Ford suffers season-ending meniscus tear

Former Sooner and current Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2020 season with a torn meniscus, the team confirmed Friday morning.
OL Cody Ford will be out for the remainder of the season. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/3UTRQbigAg— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 27, 2020
The injury was suffered in practice Friday, and Ford will take about three to four months to make a full recovery.
Sean McDermott announced OL Cody Ford will miss the remainder of the 2020 season after tearing his meniscus in practice. A major blow for the Bills— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 27, 2020
#Bills OL Cody Ford is out for the season, coach Sean McDermott announced on WGR 550. He suffered a torn meniscus, source said, and he’s set for surgery that will take 3-4 months of rehab. Should make a full recovery. But a big blow.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020
Ford has thus far played in 23 games for the Bills in his career and has started 22 of them, including the seven starts he has made for the team this season.
Ford played three seasons at Oklahoma from 2016–18. After redshirting his 2015 season, Ford started seven games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons combined before becoming a full time starter in the 2018 season, a year that the Sooners made the College Football Playoff.
Ford was a First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 as well as a Third-team All-American and was part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award. After that season, he entered the 2019 NFL Draft where he was selected No. 38 overall in the second round by the Buffalo Bills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.