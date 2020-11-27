You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: Cody Ford suffers season-ending meniscus tear

  • Updated
Cody Ford

Former Sooner Cody Ford at the spring game April 12, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2020 season with a torn meniscus, the team confirmed Friday morning.

The injury was suffered in practice Friday, and Ford will take about three to four months to make a full recovery.

Ford has thus far played in 23 games for the Bills in his career and has started 22 of them, including the seven starts he has made for the team this season.

Ford played three seasons at Oklahoma from 2016–18. After redshirting his 2015 season, Ford started seven games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons combined before becoming a full time starter in the 2018 season, a year that the Sooners made the College Football Playoff.

Ford was a First-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018 as well as a Third-team All-American and was part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award. After that season, he entered the 2019 NFL Draft where he was selected No. 38 overall in the second round by the Buffalo Bills.

