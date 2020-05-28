OU football: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he's 'moving in silence' ahead of third NFL season

In his first interview with reporters this offseason on Wednesday in a Zoom meeting, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield discussed taking a different approach to his third season in the NFL while also talking about what he's done to prepare the past few months.
Baker Mayfield: "There's no need to be talking about it. Just time to go do it..." pic.twitter.com/4pj8DyMSJ0— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 27, 2020
"Right now, it's moving in silence, which is fine with me," Mayfield said. "That's how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage. Get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around."
After a sophomore season that saw Mayfield throw 21 interceptions while leading the Browns to a 6-10 record, the former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner decided to take a more humble approach to preparing for the next season.
"It's just time to work, do our thing, instead of talking about it," Mayfield said. "This is the first media thing I've done, just because there's no need to be talking about it."
ESPN's Jake Trotter, a source close to Mayfield, said he's turned down multiple interview requests from media. Mayfield was more vocal and displayed inexorable confidence in his first two seasons in the NFL after being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Trotter also mentions in his article that fellow teammates Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry have worked out with Mayfield in his home city of Dallas, amid coronavirus pandemic safety precautions.
For the full Zoom meeting held on Wednesday, click here.
Correction: This post was updated at 12:27 p.m. May 28 to reflect the correct year Mayfield was drafted to the NFL.
