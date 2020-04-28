You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Cincinnati Bengals claim former Sooner Samaje Perine, per reports

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Perine shakes hands

Running back Samaje Perine high-fives with an offensive lineman after scoring his only touchdown at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. 

 Tyler Woodward/The Daily

Following his release from the Miami Dolphins, former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine was claimed through waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Perine suited up for Cincinnati during the 2019 season as a member of the team's practice squad before the Dolphins signed him in December.

The Pflugerville, Texas native has a career total of 651 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in his four seasons in the NFL.

By rejoining the Bengals, Perine is reunited with other former Sooner running backs Joe Mixon and Rodney Anderson, both of whom he shared a backfield with during Oklahoma's 2016 season. He also will be accompanying 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow in Cincinnati after the Bengals selected him with No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

During his three-year career at OU from 2014-2016, Perine became Oklahoma's career leader in rushing yards with 4,122. He also holds the FBS record for most rushing yards in a single game at 427, which he recorded in 2014 against Kansas.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments