OU football: Chuba Hubbard to be focus of Sooner defense during Bedlam

When No. 9 Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) takes the field against No. 21 Oklahoma State Saturday, the Sooners will be facing an offense largely wrecked by injuries.
Most notably, the Cowboys (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) will be without star wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who has been out since early November with a torn ACL and quarterback Spencer Sanders, who underwent surgery on his thumb and won't return all year. Wallace, a Bilitnekoff finalist in 2018, led the Big 12 in receiving yards with 903 prior to his injury and Sanders struggled at times, but showed promise with his 16 touchdown passes.
But even without two of their star players, the Cowboy offense will still live and die with running back Chuba Hubbard, whose 1,832 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns rank first and second nationally, respectively.
Specifically, Hubbard has a knack for combining his elite strength and speed to either run past slower defenders or bulldoze his way through smaller ones.
Chuba Hubbard hit the Turbo button.Goodnight!(@Hubbard_RMN) pic.twitter.com/QTSdRWnL3M— Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) November 21, 2019
"To think that you're going to make a living now in one on one situations, the film suggests that you're not," defnsive coordinator Alex Grinch said. "It's all hands on deck here to make sure that from a percentage standpoint... once the play is established, there's no longer a gap there's no longer a man. Those 11 guys have better be running to the football for us to have any type of success on Saturday night."
Hubard has a history of shining in Bedlam, as he ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns against Oklahoma's abysmal 2018 defense. Fortunately for Sooner fans, the defense of year's past appears to be gone and replaced under Grinch.
The Sooners ranked 101st in total defense last season, allowing roughly STAT yards per game, but their current ranking is 31 with STAT yards per game in 11 games with Grinch under the helm.
But the defensive resurgence hasn't been a massive change in scheme or overhaul in personnel, as Oklahoma returned the majority of its starters from 2018. Grinch and head coach Lincoln Riley have been clear that the change has been mostly centered on mentality, so the Sooners are aiming to focus on keeping steady and playing with the same mentality that has made them successful
"We just have to do the same thing we do every week," sophomore safety Pat Fields said. "We have to focus on our job, do it to the best of our ability and play violent and aggressive. (Hubbard) is a phenomenal back, so of course it's going to be a challenge but we have to keep it the same as we do every week."
With all the attention needed on Hubbard, Grinch is trying to also remain balanced when attacking the Cowboys offense as a whole.
In lieu of Wallace, the Cowboy's new top target has been Tulsa native Dillon Stoner. In his last three games, Stoner has reeled in 16 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns, proving that he can be a force to be reckoned with in the air.
And instead of Sanders, senior Dru Brown will be under center for Oklahoma State. In his lone start of the year, a 20-13 win over West Virginia last week, Brown looked more than competent. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
"I have a lot of respect for (Wallace). He's dynamic playmaker and he's in the elite category," Grinch said. "I think they're still dynamic in the pass game and they certainly do enough to keep me honest where you can't say that let's put 11 guys on the line of scrimmage to stop one guy. They're too explosive on the outside allow that."
