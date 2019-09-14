OU football: Charleston Rambo says he's 'got more in the tank' after career performance

PASADENA, California — Anyone would think sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo has already had his breakout game.
It's logical think his 105 receiving yards and touchdown in week one of the season was it. It makes even more sense that it could be his 116-receiving yard, two-touchdown performance in No. 5 Oklahoma's 48-14 win over UCLA Saturday night. But if you ask the offensive threat himself, the game still hasn't come. And if you were to ask what it would take for it to happen, Rambo has a number.
"200 yards," Rambo said. "I know I got more in the tank."
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with Rambo for a 48-yard touchdown in the second quarter, in a play that seemed lost as Hurts scrambled to find an open man. Rambo ran down the middle of the field and made himself open, and after passing two defenders he was gone. Hurts found Rambo 39 yards down the field in the third quarter in what looked like an effortless escape from the UCLA corner
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 15, 2019
Hurts ➡️ Rambo and Oklahoma leads 41-14.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/1TUzzk2nVK
Head coach Lincoln Riley and Hurts have found a consistency in Rambo, who was targeted six times on Saturday night. The next highest targeted receivers had three. Junior CeeDee Lamb was thrown to one time, which resulted in a 39-yard touchdown. Lamb has seen him grow from his 49-yard touchdown pass in the 2018 Orange Bowl — considered by many the time he stepped onto the scene —to off-season practices, the veteran can't help by enjoy Rambo's success.
"To see that all unfold in the season," Lamb said, "I'm glad to see it."
