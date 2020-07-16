You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Charleston Rambo, Ronnie Perkins among 5 Sooners in 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Charleston Rambo

Then-redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Five Sooners were named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team on Thursday. OU ties Texas in members being named to the team at five. 

The team is voted on by media members who cover Big 12 football.

Among the Sooners named are wide receiver Charleston Rambo, center Creed Humphrey, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, offensive lineman Adrian Ealy and kicker Gabe Brkic. 

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year on Thursday to add to OU's preseason accolades.

In 2019, five Sooners were named to the Big 12 All-Big 12 Team — running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, center Creed Humphrey, tight end Grant Calcaterra and linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

