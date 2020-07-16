OU football: Charleston Rambo, Ronnie Perkins among 5 Sooners in 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Five Sooners were named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team on Thursday. OU ties Texas in members being named to the team at five.
The team is voted on by media members who cover Big 12 football.
Among the Sooners named are wide receiver Charleston Rambo, center Creed Humphrey, defensive end Ronnie Perkins, offensive lineman Adrian Ealy and kicker Gabe Brkic.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year on Thursday to add to OU's preseason accolades.
In 2019, five Sooners were named to the Big 12 All-Big 12 Team — running back Kennedy Brooks, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, center Creed Humphrey, tight end Grant Calcaterra and linebacker Kenneth Murray.
