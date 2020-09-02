You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Charleston Rambo named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Charleston Rambo

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo during the game against West Virginia Oct.19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior wide receiver Charleston Rambo was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List on Wednesday.

The award annually recognizes college football's most outstanding offensive player. Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins took home the award in 2019. Sooner quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Rambo, a native of Cedar Hill, Texas, started all 14 games for the Sooners in 2019. He tallied the second-most receptions on the team along with 743 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns for Oklahoma on the year, trailing only Ceedee Lamb in every category.

The Sooners are scheduled to begin their season against Missouri State at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 in Norman.

