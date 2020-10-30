You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Charleston Rambo, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Trejan Bridges to miss game at Texas Tech, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Charleston Rambo

Charleston Rambo runs the ball in the Sooners' game against Iowa State on Oct. 3.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Redshirt junior receiver Charleston Rambo and junior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will not play against Texas Tech due to COVID-19 protocol, while sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges won't play either, per Sports Illustrated Sooners. 

Turner-Yell and Rambo, both two-year starters, have been productive for the Sooners in their careers, whereas Bridges has yet to play this season due to a suspension for a failed drug test.

Rambo has 17 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns this season, and Turner-Yell is third on the team in tackles with 26 on the year.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments