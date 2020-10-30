OU football: Charleston Rambo, Delarrin Turner-Yell, Trejan Bridges to miss game at Texas Tech, per report

Redshirt junior receiver Charleston Rambo and junior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell will not play against Texas Tech due to COVID-19 protocol, while sophomore receiver Trejan Bridges won't play either, per Sports Illustrated Sooners.
SI Sooners sources: Charleston Rambo and Delarrin Turner-Yell to miss Saturday's game at Texas Tech #Soonershttps://t.co/klsCQXpZ2W via @All_Sooners— Oklahoma Sooners on SI (@All_Sooners) October 31, 2020
Turner-Yell and Rambo, both two-year starters, have been productive for the Sooners in their careers, whereas Bridges has yet to play this season due to a suspension for a failed drug test.
Rambo has 17 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns this season, and Turner-Yell is third on the team in tackles with 26 on the year.
