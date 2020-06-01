OU football: Chanse Sylvie releases plan for reforming American policing

OU senior defensive back Chanse Sylvie released his plan for reforming American policing on Sunday in light of recent nationwide protests surrounding the deaths of George Floyd and others.
When the protest ends what will remain ? Steps for reforming policing in America ! pic.twitter.com/FOI6Q8oO2j— Chanse Sylvie (@ChanseSylvie) June 1, 2020
In the plan, Sylvie details his accomplishments at OU and then shares his thoughts on recent racial issues plaguing the nation.
"I should not have to live with the reality that my life is less valuable to many simply because of the color of my skin," Sylvie's statement read. "Ignoring the problem is no longer an option."
Ideas Sylvie listed in the plan for "transforming police accountability" include a lifetime ban from policing for officers terminated for misconduct and the public disclosure of all civilian complaints toward officers.
Other suggestions proposed by Sylvie are the creation of national standards for police recruiting and the use of force and independent investigations of all allegations of police misconduct.
Sylvie's statement arrives on the heels of similar declarations and actions by other members of the OU football program.
Head coach Lincoln Riley, inside linebackers coach Brian Odom, outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain, cornerbacks coach Roy Manning, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, and running backs coach DeMarco Murray have all voiced their support of black communities on Twitter in recent days.
Graduated wide receiver Nick Basquine also gave his thoughts on current issues to the Norman Transcript on Saturday, while redshirt junior defensive back Justin Broiles, sophomore wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, and redshirt freshman linebacker Jamal Morris participated in protests in Oklahoma City on Sunday.
"Clearly we need significant changes and people willing to work with me to effect that change," Sylvie's statement read. "I am tired of watching people protesting and not (receiving) results.
"We all know that the time for change is long overdue, and I want to be a part of it. The 6,000 lives will not have been lost in vain."
