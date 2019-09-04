You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Chanse Sylvie arrested for second time in 6 months for unpaid traffic violations

Sylvie

Redshirt junior Chanse Sylvie cheers before the spring game April 12.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt junior defensive back Chanse Sylvie was arrested on the charge of multiple outstanding city of Norman traffic warrants on the morning of Monday, Sept. 2, .

This is Sylvie's second time being arrested for minor traffic violation warrants, after he was arrested on April 28, 2019. 

According to the police report, at approximately 2:37 a.m. Monday, Sylvie was pulled over for speeding at the 3000 block of Classen Boulevard. The officer took Sylvie into custody after realizing his outstanding warrants, and he was then taken to Cleveland County Jail without incident. He was shortly released after there was no reports of injury of theft or damage to the vehicle, the report says. 

Sylvie, who played significant time in Oklahoma's game Sunday night, is listed as a starter at the nickleback position for the Sooners alongside sophomore Brendan Radley-Hiles. He's played in 26 games during his career, totaling for 20 tackles in his four years. 

A team spokesperson told The Daily the matter is being handled "internally."

View the full police reports below. 

Sylvie police report

Police report for Oklahoma defensive back Chanse Sylvie on Sept. 2.
Sylvie police report 2

Police report for Oklahoma defensive back Chanse Sylvie on April 28, 2019.

