OU football: Center Creed Humphrey helped off field in Sooners vs Kansas State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Creed Humphrey shakes hands with Missouri State's team captain before the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Update: With 6:53 left in the third quarter, Creed Humphrey returned to the field.

Redshirt junior Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey was helped off the field in the third quarter of OU's game against Kansas State. Per OU radio's Chris Plank, Humphrey is having his leg looked at.

Redshirt junior center Ian McGiver filled in for Humphrey at center. For three seasons, Humphrey has been a key figure in offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh's squad.

The Sooners are currently up 21-7 in the third quarter.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

