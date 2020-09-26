OU football: Center Creed Humphrey helped off field in Sooners vs Kansas State

Update: With 6:53 left in the third quarter, Creed Humphrey returned to the field.
Redshirt junior Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey was helped off the field in the third quarter of OU's game against Kansas State. Per OU radio's Chris Plank, Humphrey is having his leg looked at.
According to OU Radio sideline reporter @PlankShow on Creed Humphrey, trainers are stretching out his leg and he is taking fluids. Plank speculates it could be a cramp? #Sooners— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) September 26, 2020
Redshirt junior center Ian McGiver filled in for Humphrey at center. For three seasons, Humphrey has been a key figure in offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh's squad.
The Sooners are currently up 21-7 in the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.