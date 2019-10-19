You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: CeeDee Lamb wears Biletnikoff jersey ahead of Sooners' game against West Virginia

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gets in position to catch the ball during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Will CeeDee Lamb be Oklahoma's second Biletnikoff winner?

He certainly hopes so. The Oklahoma junior wide receiver was rocking a Fred Biletnikoff jersey Saturday morning ahead of OU's game against West Virginia. The Biletnikoff Trophy is given to the best wideout in college football. Dede Westbrook is the only Sooner to win the award, having taken it home in 2016. 

Lamb had maybe the best performance of his career a week ago, when he caught a career-high 10 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns against Texas. He's firmly put himself in the Biletnikoff discussion, having caught 28 passes for 610 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He was also named a midseason first-team All-American earlier this week.

Oklahoma and Lamb are set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on FOX. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments