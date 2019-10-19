OU football: CeeDee Lamb wears Biletnikoff jersey ahead of Sooners' game against West Virginia

Will CeeDee Lamb be Oklahoma's second Biletnikoff winner?
He certainly hopes so. The Oklahoma junior wide receiver was rocking a Fred Biletnikoff jersey Saturday morning ahead of OU's game against West Virginia. The Biletnikoff Trophy is given to the best wideout in college football. Dede Westbrook is the only Sooner to win the award, having taken it home in 2016.
CeeDee Lamb rocking the Biletnikoff jersey after his three touchdown performance against Texas. Seems fitting.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 19, 2019
photo: @caitlynepes pic.twitter.com/vRwxporItj
Lamb had maybe the best performance of his career a week ago, when he caught a career-high 10 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns against Texas. He's firmly put himself in the Biletnikoff discussion, having caught 28 passes for 610 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He was also named a midseason first-team All-American earlier this week.
Oklahoma and Lamb are set to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.
