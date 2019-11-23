OU football: CeeDee Lamb to play in TCU game

Update: Lamb has his helmet on the sideline and is expected to play against TCU.
.@BruceFeldmanCFB on the TV broadcast: CeeDee Lamb will play. He missed the game last week while going through concussion protocol and was cleared earlier this week.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 24, 2019
CeeDee Lamb is warming up prior to the Sooners' game against TCU.
CeeDee Lamb is warming up... as he did last week. #Sooners— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 23, 2019
The junior wide receiver sat out of No. 9 Oklahoma's (9-1, 5-1 Big 12) 34-31 win over Baylor last week with an injury, and coach Lincoln Riley said Monday that Lamb was still "up in the air" for the TCU game.
Lamb warming up doesn't necessarily mean he will play, as he warmed up prior to the Baylor game as well. He has 44 receptions for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.
The Sooners and Horned Frogs (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) will kick off at 7 p.m. CT
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.