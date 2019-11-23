You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb to play in TCU game

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks on the field before the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Update: Lamb has his helmet on the sideline and is expected to play against TCU.

CeeDee Lamb is warming up prior to the Sooners' game against TCU.

The junior wide receiver sat out of No. 9 Oklahoma's (9-1, 5-1 Big 12) 34-31 win over Baylor last week with an injury, and coach Lincoln Riley said Monday that Lamb was still "up in the air" for the TCU game.

Lamb warming up doesn't necessarily mean he will play, as he warmed up prior to the Baylor game as well. He has 44 receptions for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.

The Sooners and Horned Frogs (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) will kick off at 7 p.m. CT 

