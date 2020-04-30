You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Ceedee Lamb to wear No. 88 for the Dallas Cowboys

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Ceedee Lamb’s number has finally been chosen. 

Lamb, recently drafted No. 17 by the Dallas Cowboys, will wear No. 88 — the same number Dallas greats Dez Bryant and Michael Irvin wore. 

Lamb initially announced he would be wearing No. 10 on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted Lamb to commemorate Jones’ teammate at Arkansas who also wore No. 88.

Lamb is coming off an All-American junior year, in which he had 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished his career second in receiving yards with 3,292, and third in receptions with 173 in OU history. 

