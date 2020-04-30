OU football: Ceedee Lamb to wear No. 88 for the Dallas Cowboys

Ceedee Lamb’s number has finally been chosen.
Lamb, recently drafted No. 17 by the Dallas Cowboys, will wear No. 88 — the same number Dallas greats Dez Bryant and Michael Irvin wore.
⭐️ Drew Pearson⭐️ Michael Irvin⭐️ Dez Bryant@_CeeDeeThree is the new 8️⃣8️⃣ in Dallas pic.twitter.com/mpWrYIG5VJ— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 30, 2020
Lamb initially announced he would be wearing No. 10 on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted Lamb to commemorate Jones’ teammate at Arkansas who also wore No. 88.
Lamb is coming off an All-American junior year, in which he had 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished his career second in receiving yards with 3,292, and third in receptions with 173 in OU history.
