OU football: CeeDee Lamb, Sooners respond to California's Fair Pay to Play Act

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb without a doubt will one day be paid, and he knows it.
Lamb expressed that confidence when asked about the possibility of college athletes being able to one day profit off of their likeness.
"I don't really pay too much attention to that," Lamb said Tuesday night. "I'll get paid when the time comes."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a step no other state has done before by signing the Fair Pay to Play Act on Monday, allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness starting in 2023.
Colleges reap billions from student athletes but block them from earning a single dollar. That’s a bankrupt model.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 30, 2019
I just signed the Fair Play to Pay Act with @KingJames -- making CA the first state to allow student athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness. pic.twitter.com/aWE9OL9r1v
With the likes of star players such as Baker Mayfield, Adrian Peterson, Brian Bosworth, Kyler Murray and a plethora of others to pass through Norman, it can make one wonder what these star college athletes could've made if the aforementioned bill was passed in Oklahoma.
On the same day, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was asked about what this bill means, and what it will do to the world of NCAA football.
"Hopefully all of these individual states, and different people making decisions — governing bodies, our government, anybody that's involved — I would hope that for the sake of sports and all that's good with college sports that everybody doesn't just think about themselves or try to win a vote or this or that," Riley said. "I hope everybody really thinks about the big-picture view of this because this is a big deal, obviously.
"We have a great thing going and hopefully don't screw it up."
As of right now, the Sooners have senior quarterback Jalen Hurts, junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, redshirt sophomore Charleston Rambo and others that, with their talent alone, can make a lot of money if allowed.
The world of college football still has four years before the bill goes into action, and no other state has taken this leap. The Sooners, over a thousand miles away from the trail-blazing state, didn't show too much interest when asked about.
"Right now, I'm focused on playing ball," junior linebacker Kenneth Murray said Monday. "I've heard the news about it, but don't really read into it too much. ... I'll be out of college by the time it goes into effect. But like I said, right now I'm focused on ball."
"I don't really care for it," Rambo said. "If they pass it then good for them.. I don't really got no opinion on that."
