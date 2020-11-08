OU football: CeeDee Lamb snags touchdown against stout Steelers defense in Cowboys' 24-19 loss

Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb caught four passes for a team leading 71 yards and one touchdown in a 24-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Following a slew of disappointing performances –– largely in part because of quarterback Dak Prescotts’ absence from a season ending ankle injury –– Lamb finally recovered with a nice performance against a dominant Steelers’ defense.
On the second drive of the game, the former Sooner scored his first and only touchdown of the contest and the third of his rookie campaign, on a 20-yard pass from Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert.
TD for CD!!!! @_CeeDeeThree #PITvsDAL on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/1yfuVASKN0— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 8, 2020
For the rest of the game, Lamb couldn’t muster up any other big plays, as the Cowboys offense stalled until the fourth quarter, where the former Sooner caught a pass over the middle for 32 yards.
CEE 👏 DEE 👏@_CeeDeeThree with the catch!#PITvsDAL 📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/SXJP4UdR9V— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 9, 2020
Lamb and Dallas’ next game is on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX against the Minnesota Vikings.
