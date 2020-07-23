You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb signs $14.01 million deal with Dallas Cowboys, per report

CeeDee Lamb

Then-junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has agreed to a four-year, $14.01 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys after the team selected him No. 17 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, per a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lamb's deal includes a fifth-year option. The agreement between the sides comes just two days after NFL rookies first began reporting to training camp on July 21.

A Consensus All-American and unanimous All Big-12 First Team selection in 2019, Lamb was also a finalist for the Biletnikoff and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose awards in his final year at Oklahoma.

Lamb tallied 1,327 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season while amassing 3,292 yards and 32 scores over three years in Norman — good for second in OU program history in career touchdowns and third in career receiving yards.

