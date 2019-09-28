OU football: CeeDee Lamb sets career high for receiving yards in a game

It only took CeeDee Lamb three quarters to set his career high in receiving yards for a game against Texas Tech.
The junior wide receiver has reeled in six catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns in just over three and a half quarters. His previous career high of 167 came against Texas in the 2018 Big 12 Championship.
Hurts ➡️ Lamb ➡️ The House.— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 28, 2019
Lamb currently has 6⃣ receptions for 1⃣8⃣3⃣ yards and 3⃣ touchdowns.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/UwnEawZJhW
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 28, 2019
Exhibit A as to why you should never attempt to cover CeeDee Lamb one-on-one.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/zDuA0wrq6H
Lamb got off to a slower start this season than some expected, only grabbing nine catches through the Sooners' first three games of the season. But Saturday he showed why he's considered to be among the nation's best wide receivers.
