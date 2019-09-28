You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb sets career high for receiving yards in a game

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

It only took CeeDee Lamb three quarters to set his career high in receiving yards for a game against Texas Tech.

The junior wide receiver has reeled in six catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns in just over three and a half quarters. His previous career high of 167 came against Texas in the 2018 Big 12 Championship.

Lamb got off to a slower start this season than some expected, only grabbing nine catches through the Sooners' first three games of the season. But Saturday he showed why he's considered to be among the nation's best wide receivers.

