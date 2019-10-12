You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb scores touchdown on flea flicker against Texas

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb scored a 51-yard touchdown on a pass from senior quarterback Jalen Hurts on a flea flicker against Texas to give the Sooners a 17-10 lead.

The Sooners have struggled offensively throughout the first half, including having two turnovers inside the Texas 20-yard line. 

Lamb has been huge for Oklahoma through the first three quarters, with 8 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

