OU football: CeeDee Lamb says legacy is 'still being written' after College Football Playoff loss

ATLANTA — After suffering a 63-28 loss to No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl, junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gave a vague answer to a question about his legacy at Oklahoma and his future.
"The story is still being written," Lamb said. "We're not done yet."
Coming from Lamb, arguably one of the most beloved Sooners on the team, Sooner fans hopeful for the future could see this as a slight chance that maybe, just maybe, Lamb will return for another season at Oklahoma.
But the chance is very small. He would easily be a top wide receiver in his draft class should he choose to go get his money. He has a damn good chance of being a first-rounder. His ability to make plays after the catch has captivated college football fans since he arrived in Oklahoma three years ago.
This season, he was a Biletnikoff finalist, and he tallied 1,208 receiving yards — good enough for eighth in the Football Bowl Subdivision — and 14 touchdowns. To set up a game-tying touchdown in the first quarter of the Sooners' third consecutive College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, Lamb made the team's biggest play with an acrobatic 51-yard catch to set the Sooners up in the red zone.
The play was a bright spot in the Sooners’ almost barren highlight reel, and in a season that's seen ups and downs, Lamb has had a plethora of jaw-dropping plays.
But in the postgame interview, Lamb was only thinking of the 63-28 beatdown Oklahoma took against the Tigers, which marks the Sooners' third consecutive College Football Playoff semifinal exit, which Lamb has had to endure all three times.
“It doesn't really go away, honestly," Lamb said. "You have to live with this one. I have to go to sleep with the loss. It's going to be a hard one."
After his 51-yard catch in the first quarter, Lamb passed Ryan Broyles with his 24th career catch of 40 or more yards, a school record, and it’s one of many. Lamb holds third place in OU’s all-time career receiving yards list with 3,293. He also holds the school’s freshman record for receiving yards in a season with 807.
Lamb has caught passes from three Heisman finalist quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts — and at the same time has been a critical weapon for those three quarterbacks. His time with them is something Lamb said is a big part of how he’s developed in his time at Oklahoma.
"From my freshman year to now, I've grown mentally as a football player and as a man,” Lamb said. “With the three quarterbacks I've had, I've kind of learned from all three of them, different parts of the game, different perspectives."
This season, Lamb has had seven games with at least 100 receiving yards, and he has, at times, been the X-factor. He caught for 119 of OU’s 225 total passing yards Saturday night.
And in games like the Peach Bowl, Lamb's performance reminded Sooner Nation that he’s left a lasting mark on Oklahoma football. After the game, Lamb said it’s left a lasting impression on him, too.
"All the accomplishments, all the brotherly love that we had together in the locker room,” Lamb said. “You can't take away the friendships. All of the guys keep building bonds with everyone, and I'm grateful for the opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.