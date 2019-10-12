OU football: CeeDee Lamb's monster performance carries struggling Sooner offense to win over Texas

DALLAS — Everyone wanted to talk to CeeDee Lamb.
First, it was various TV stations interviewing him. Then, it was starstruck kids asking for pictures. Even cheerleaders and members of the band were shouting at Lamb asking for photos.
It's understandable why Lamb had so many people trying to chase him down. The junior wide receiver just had one of the best games of his career, hauling in 10 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns in No. 6 Oklahoma's (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) win over No. 11 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12).
After wading through countless fans, Lamb finally made his way over to his most important postgame interaction: his mother, Leta Ramirez. The two embraced for a long hug, and they likely would have talked longer had Director of Football Operations Clarke Stroud not forced Lamb to go to the locker room.
"I don't know how to describe it — I'm just amazed," Ramirez said. "I'm so excited for him, and I'm just so, so proud of him."
For Lamb, meeting up with his mother after the game is something he always tries to do, but doing it after a win over Texas was special.
"Family is literally everything to me — it all starts there, in my opinion," Lamb said. "For me to go back and hug my mom, there's no better feeling than being with your mom after a game like that."
Coming into the season, Lamb was expected to be one of the nation's best receivers, but he started out slow. He caught only nine passes through the Sooners' first three games, but it was fine because other receivers like redshirt sophomore Charleston Rambo were able to pick up the slack.
But the Sooners needed Lamb against Texas. In a game where they uncharacteristically weren't able to light up the scoreboard, Lamb made critical plays to put points on the board when his team needed him most.
Whether it was a 1-yard fourth-down pass on the game's opening drive, a 51-yard go-ahead flea-flicker pass in the third quarter or a 27-yard grab where he acrobatically maneuvered to reach the end zone to extend the lead to 10 in the fourth quarter, every score Lamb made was crucial.
"He’s a special player. It’s been fun for the journey of CeeDee," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "I'm proud of these guys. I'm proud of how CeeDee played on the big stage.
"He’s a big-game player."
With Oklahoma's defense playing as well as it did, one may have thought the team wouldn't have needed such a monster performance from Lamb. But with two early poorly timed turnovers in the red zone, the Sooners entered halftime with just a 7-point lead.
After the Longhorns tied the game early in the third quarter, Riley called a flea flicker. Lamb caught the pass, avoided several Longhorn defenders and scampered into the end zone.
It didn't put the game away right then and there, but it gave the Sooners a 17-10 edge, and they never ceded the lead for the rest of the day.
"We knew that the game was going to be like this, and we knew that these guys were going to fight," Lamb said. "In my mind, I'm just thinking, 'Why not me? Why can't I make that play? Why can't I be the reason that we turn it up a notch?' On offense, I just wanted to get the guys clicking and be the leader for this team."
