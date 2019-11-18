OU football: CeeDee Lamb's injury status, Jalen Hurts' leadership — 3 takeaways from Lincoln Riley's weekly presser

After No. 10 Oklahoma took down unbeaten No. 13 Baylor, 34-31, in dramatic fashion to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive, the Sooners return to Norman for a matchup against TCU.
In his weekly press conference, coach Lincoln Riley discussed injuries, freshmen stepping up and more.
Here are three takeaways from Riley's presser:
CeeDee Lamb's injury status still questionable
Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been arguably the Sooners' best player this season, reeling in 44 passes for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, he sat out against Baylor with an undisclosed injury, and his status still appears to be questionable.
Riley said the Sooners haven't practiced since the Baylor game so he hasn't seen Lamb play, but Lamb still could go either way for the TCU game.
"CeeDee's still going to be up in the air," Riley said. "We haven't seen our guys yet this week with Sunday being our off day. It's not a definite no, but it's certainly not a definite yes right now."
Freshmen starring
In Lamb's absence, Sooner fans got to see the potential flash from a few of Oklahoma's freshmen, particularly tight end Austin Stogner and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr.
Stogner caught two touchdown passes to keep the Sooners' comeback hopes alive, and Wease Jr. scored a touchdown that made it a one-possession game.
The two haven't seen much on-field action this year, but Riley said their performance in what was the biggest game of the season so far could be beneficial to their confidence.
"A lot of the biggest plays in the game were made by freshmen and sophomores, and it's exciting for this team now and our program in the future," Riley said. "It was pretty fun to see, and it can be a great confidence boost for those guys, and we have confidence in our older guys and coaches to give them opportunities."
Jalen Hurts' leadership
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts is having one of the best seasons of anyone in the country statistically, but another trait of his that is often lauded is his maturity and leadership.
On a team with young future stars like Stogner, Wease Jr. and freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, among others, Hurts has played a large mentor role for the program.
Despite just being on the team for one season, Riley said his impact has the potential to last beyond his time in Norman.
"He's had a really good impact on our program," Riley said. "He prepares like he's a pro, he has a great mindset and approach, and certainly the way he's handled some of the different things throughout the season, like coming in and learning a new offense fast and the different challenges with that ... There's no doubt that's what you hope to have in your guys. In each of these rooms, there's still going to be lessons that the guys in there have taken from him."
