OU football: CeeDee Lambs' Cowboys overcome Jalen Hurts' Eagles in 37-17 win

Former Sooner teammates Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb faced off Sunday afternoon in an inter-divisional game, with Lamb's Cowboys coming out on top over Hurts' Eagles with a 37-17 victory.
The Eagles are now officially out of playoff contention.
Hurts threw 21-39 completions for 342 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Hurts also led the team in rushing with nine attempts for 69 yards. Lamb finished the game with three receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. Lamb also had a 19-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Hurts started the game with an 11-play touchdown drive, throwing 2-2 for eight yards and running twice for 23 yards.
On the Eagles' second drive, Hurts unloaded an 81-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeSean Jackson on the first play of the drive.
Hurts. DJax. 81 yards.#PHIvsDAL | #FlyEaglesFly📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/B9IZioHiZp— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 27, 2020
Starting the second half, the Eagles' offense struggled on the first four possessions, when Hurts and his offense only picked up two first downs.
On Lamb's first drive of the second half, he fought a 52 yard touchdown pass to make the score 17-27.
With ten minutes left in the game, Hurts drove down to the Dallas 17-yard line and threw an interception to cornerback Anthony Brown.
Red Zone Pick ‼️ @nino9brown📺 #PHIvsDAL on FOX pic.twitter.com/PTBi17Oh4P— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 28, 2020
The Philadelphia defense forced a quick punt, giving Hurts another shot. After throwing an incompletion to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, Hurts fumbled the ball after attempting to scramble.
After the turnover, the Cowboys began to chew the clock and inch closer to a victory. Lamb was handed the ball on a jet sweep and found the end zone with two minutes left in the game.
CeeDee Lamb's second TD of the day puts the #DallasCowboys up by 20.📺: #PHIvsDAL on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/BVP8uIyKIx pic.twitter.com/Og94w4wFot— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2020
The Eagles next game will be against the Washington Football Team on Jan. 3 at noon C.T. The game will be televised on Fox.
The Cowboys next game will be against the New York Giants on Jan. 3 at noon C.T.
