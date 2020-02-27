You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb runs 4.51 40-yard dash, impresses in catching drills at NFL Scouting Combine

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb put on a show in at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The likely first round selection ran a 4.50 40-yard dash, which ranked 23rd among receivers on Thursday. His dash was unofficially clocked at 4.51, but was changed to 4.50. 

Along with the 40-yard dash, Lamb completed multiple receiving drills, where he showed off his route running, jumping and catching abilities.

Lamb was Oklahoma's leading receiver in 2019. He caught 62 passes for 1327 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to being voted second for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's best wide receiver.

