OU football: CeeDee Lamb runs 4.51 40-yard dash, impresses in catching drills at NFL Scouting Combine

Former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb put on a show in at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
The likely first round selection ran a 4.50 40-yard dash, which ranked 23rd among receivers on Thursday. His dash was unofficially clocked at 4.51, but was changed to 4.50.
CeeDee Lamb clocks a 4⃣.5⃣1⃣ once again on his second attempt.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/QaXSN31V5t— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) February 28, 2020
Along with the 40-yard dash, Lamb completed multiple receiving drills, where he showed off his route running, jumping and catching abilities.
We see you, CeeDee 👀 #NFLCombine@_CeeDeeThree | @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/16Eo8rirdp— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2020
The sideline catch by CeeDee was so filthy, Jerry Jeudy had to show love 😳🔥 @_CeeDeeThree @jerryjeudy pic.twitter.com/M09ivjZRsm— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 28, 2020
Textbook.@_CeeDeeThree #NFLCombine#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/onL4J3zooI— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 28, 2020
Lamb was Oklahoma's leading receiver in 2019. He caught 62 passes for 1327 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to being voted second for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the nation's best wide receiver.
