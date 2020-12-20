You have permission to edit this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb returns onside kick for touchdown, tallies 85 receiving yards in Cowboys' win over 49ers

CeeDee Lamb

Former wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during OU Pro Day on Mar. 11.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb had himself a solid performance on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, catching five passes for 85 yards and returning an onside kick for a touchdown in a 41-33 Dallas win.

One of Lamb’s highlights on the day came in the third quarter, when the first-round draft pick gained 45 yards on a catch-and-run that would set the Cowboys up to score a go-ahead touchdown on the very next play.

Later on in the game, Lamb would seal the victory for the Cowboys late in the fourth when he returned a San Francisco onside kick 47 yards for the team’s final touchdown of the game. The score was Lamb’s first return touchdown of the season and the first kick return touchdown from any Cowboys player in the regular season since 2008.

Lamb now has five total touchdowns on the season along with 61 catches for 742 yards. He and the Cowboys will take the field again next Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.

 

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

