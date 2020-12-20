OU football: CeeDee Lamb returns onside kick for touchdown, tallies 85 receiving yards in Cowboys' win over 49ers

Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb had himself a solid performance on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, catching five passes for 85 yards and returning an onside kick for a touchdown in a 41-33 Dallas win.
One of Lamb’s highlights on the day came in the third quarter, when the first-round draft pick gained 45 yards on a catch-and-run that would set the Cowboys up to score a go-ahead touchdown on the very next play.
CEE 🤯 DEE📺 #SFvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/3kYSUIILyl— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2020
Later on in the game, Lamb would seal the victory for the Cowboys late in the fourth when he returned a San Francisco onside kick 47 yards for the team’s final touchdown of the game. The score was Lamb’s first return touchdown of the season and the first kick return touchdown from any Cowboys player in the regular season since 2008.
CEEDEE SEALS THE DEAL📺 #SFvsDAL on CBS pic.twitter.com/3L6MRLg8PD— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 20, 2020
Lamb now has five total touchdowns on the season along with 61 catches for 742 yards. He and the Cowboys will take the field again next Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.