OU football: CeeDee Lamb proves to be difference-maker in Big 12 Championship with Biletnikoff performance — ‘It’s time to let the dog off the leash’

ARLINGTON, Texas — Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walked into AT&T Stadium with face paint that read “NOBODY SAFE.”
He proved that to be true Saturday.
Lamb hauled in a 71-yard reception on his first catch — running for 67 of those yards. He avoided his defender who had hands on him by just running around him, outran two others and put the cherry on top with a spin move to avoid another before finally being stopped at the Baylor 7-yard line. The No. 6 Sooners (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) scored the game’s first touchdown two plays later in what would become their 30-23 overtime win over No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 8-2 Big 12) to win their fifth consecutive Big 12 Championship.
Big 12 Football Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma | ABC
On eight receptions, Lamb racked up 173 receiving yards, good for second all-time in a Big 12 Championship game. With his 71-yard catch-and-run, Lamb now has seven games with at least one reception 45 yards or longer.
“That’s just CeeDee being CeeDee,” said redshirt senior wide receiver Nick Basquine, who finished with 24 receiving yards and a touchdown. “Making great plays when his number is called — he always does that.
“Best in the nation. He just played how he plays.”
This begs the question: Will Lamb be Oklahoma’s second Biletnikoff winner in the school’s history?
As of right now, three finalists remain in the running for the honor given to the nation’s best receiver: Lamb, LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and USC’s Michael Pittman Jr., and with Chase’s numbers, that’s who will be Lamb’s biggest competition.
Chase averages 124.8 receiving yards per game on 73 receptions, and he has 1,498 yards on the season. Lamb, after his conference championship, is 280 yards shy on Chase’s season total and averages 101.5 yards per game.
Pittman Jr. has 1,222 receiving yards on 95 receptions through 12 games, while Chase has 1,498 on 73 receptions through 11. Pittman Jr. has nine games with five or more receptions while Chase has nine as well.
With Lamb’s 1,208 receiving yards on the season, he’s had only six games with more than five receptions or more while having three games with two or fewer receptions. Chase has had only two games with fewer than five receptions.
On Saturday, every single catch from Lamb mattered. Aside from his 71-yarder, Lamb also tallied two 17-yarders, along with a 31-yard catch in the Sooners’ last offensive possession in the fourth quarter. In a game where Hurts had his early struggles with a fumble and an interception in the first half that turned into 10 Baylor points, Lamb’s offensive production was the difference.
Saturday’s performance comes after two games with a combined six receptions for 52 yards from Lamb. As the Sooners were celebrating after the win, senior quarterback Jalen Hurts revealed that he gave Lamb a note with some words of encouragement before the game.
“I told him, ‘It’s time to let the dog off the leash,’” Hurts said.
Saturday, Lamb had eight receptions to work with, and he put up an average 21.6 yards per catch in a game with College Football Playoff implications on the line. Lamb completed his second-longest reception of the game in the fourth quarter, bringing in a 31-yard catch on a first and 20. His contributions to the game Saturday earned him the Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player of the Game.
“(Lamb) did a great job with the opportunities he had,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s had a lot of big games here and had a big game here for his team today.”
