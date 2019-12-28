You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb passes Ryan Broyles for most career catches of at least 40 yards as a Sooner

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

ATLANTA — Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb passed Ryan Broyles for the most career catches of 40 or more yards. 

Lamb broke the record on a 51-yard catch in the Peach Bowl against No. 1 LSU on Saturday.

He has 58 catches for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, which was good enough for him to be a Biletnikoff finalist, finishing second to LSU's Ja'Marr Chase.

The Sooners and Tigers are in the first quarter of their College Football Playoff matchup, with LSU holding a 14-7 lead.

