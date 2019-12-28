OU football: CeeDee Lamb passes Ryan Broyles for most career catches of at least 40 yards as a Sooner

ATLANTA — Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb passed Ryan Broyles for the most career catches of 40 or more yards.
.@_CeeDeeThree's 51-yard reception gave him 24 career catches of at least 40 yards, surpassing Ryan Broyles (2008-11) for the most in school history‼️ pic.twitter.com/5Vpb5qm6sz— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 28, 2019
Lamb broke the record on a 51-yard catch in the Peach Bowl against No. 1 LSU on Saturday.
What a catch by CeeDee Lamb.#OUDNA | #CFBPlayoff | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/tEfQH1FoCP— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) December 28, 2019
He has 58 catches for 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, which was good enough for him to be a Biletnikoff finalist, finishing second to LSU's Ja'Marr Chase.
The Sooners and Tigers are in the first quarter of their College Football Playoff matchup, with LSU holding a 14-7 lead.
