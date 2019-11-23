You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb passes Mark Clayton for second all-time in career receiving touchdowns

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks into the stadium before the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Welcome back, CeeDee Lamb.

With a 5-yard touchdown reception to put the Sooners up 21-0 over TCU, the junior wide receiver passed Oklahoma legend Mark Clayton for second all-time career receiving touchdowns with 32.

The reception was Lamb's first of the night and first since missing Oklahoma's 34-31 win over then-No. 13 Baylor a week before. While also being a strong Biletnikof contender, Lamb has racked up 988 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

With the second quarter still underway, Oklahoma is up 21-0 on the Horned Frogs.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

