OU football: CeeDee Lamb passes Mark Clayton for second all-time in career receiving touchdowns

Welcome back, CeeDee Lamb.
With a 5-yard touchdown reception to put the Sooners up 21-0 over TCU, the junior wide receiver passed Oklahoma legend Mark Clayton for second all-time career receiving touchdowns with 32.
CeeDee Lamb is now second all-time in receiving touchdowns in school history with 32. He just passed Mark Clayton. Ryan Broyles had 45.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 24, 2019
The reception was Lamb's first of the night and first since missing Oklahoma's 34-31 win over then-No. 13 Baylor a week before. While also being a strong Biletnikof contender, Lamb has racked up 988 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
With the second quarter still underway, Oklahoma is up 21-0 on the Horned Frogs.
