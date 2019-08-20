You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb only Sooner to make AP preseason All-America team

CeeDee Lamb

Sophomore wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs the ball in the Big 12 Championship game against Texas Dec. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made the AP preseason All-America team as the "all-purpose player" on the second team. Lamb was the only Sooner to make either the first or second team. View the full list here. 

Lamb enters the season considered by many as one of the best wide receivers in the country, after totaling 111 receptions, 1,965 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first two seasons at Oklahoma. With high expectations this year, Lamb is expected to enter the 2020 NFL Draft following the season. 

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver will have a new quarterback this season, after playing the last two with Heisman Trophy winners, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. This year it'll be Alabama grad transfer Jalen Hurts, who was named the official starter Monday. 

The duo will kickoff the season at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, when the Sooners take on Houston at Oklahoma memorial Stadium. 

