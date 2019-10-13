OU football: CeeDee Lamb named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week for his three touchdown performance against Texas Saturday.
Oklahoma WR Cee Dee Lamb & South Carolina DB Israel Mukuamu named Walter Camp National Offensive & Defensive Players of the Week— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 13, 2019
Lamb was spectacular against the Longhorns, catching 10 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns. But for two of Lamb's touchdowns, they were show-stopping. One on a 51-yard flea-flicker and another for 27 yards.
😱 @OU_Football WR @_CeeDeeThree IS NOT HUMAN pic.twitter.com/pEgyRrlIrM— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 12, 2019
Lamb and the Sooners will be back in action Saturday in Norman against West Virginia at 11 a.m.
