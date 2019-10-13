You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: CeeDee Lamb named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week for his three touchdown performance against Texas Saturday.

Lamb was spectacular against the Longhorns, catching 10 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns. But for two of Lamb's touchdowns, they were show-stopping. One on a 51-yard flea-flicker and another for 27 yards. 

Lamb and the Sooners will be back in action Saturday in Norman against West Virginia at 11 a.m. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments