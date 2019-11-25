OU football: Ceedee Lamb named finalist for Biletnikoff Award

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Monday.
This is a great group of wideouts in CFB this season, and the Biletnikoff Award finalists trio is loaded: #LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, #Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and #USC’s Michael Pittman Jr.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 25, 2019
Lamb has garnered 999 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns on only 40 receptions, good for 21.7 yards per catch. His 14 touchdowns ranks third nationally.
The other finalists include Ja’Marr Chase and Michael Pittman Jr. from LSU and USC, respectively.
Lamb has cemented himself as one of the top receivers in the country while also gaining traction as a potential top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Lamb and the Sooners return to action against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m Saturday Nov. 30 in Stillwater.
