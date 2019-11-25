You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Ceedee Lamb named finalist for Biletnikoff Award

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks into the stadium wearing a Biletnikoff jersey during the Walk of Champions before the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Monday.

Lamb has garnered 999 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns on only 40 receptions, good for 21.7 yards per catch. His 14 touchdowns ranks third nationally.  

The other finalists include Ja’Marr Chase and Michael Pittman Jr. from LSU and USC, respectively. 

Lamb has cemented himself as one of the top receivers in the country while also gaining traction as a potential top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Lamb and the Sooners return to action against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m Saturday Nov. 30 in Stillwater.

 

