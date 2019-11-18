You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: CeeDee Lamb named Biletnikoff semifinalist

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb mocks Baylor fans after OU won the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been named a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist, it was announced Monday.

The Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receivers for each season. Oklahoma has only had one previous Biletnikoff award winner, Dede Westbrook in 2016.

Alongside Lamb is Sage Surratt of Wake Forest, DeVonta Smith of Alabama, James Proche of Southern Methodist University, Michael Pittman Jr. of the University of Southern California, Jerry Jeudy of Alabama, Justin Jefferson of Louisiana State University, Isaiah Hodgins of Oregon State, Antonio Gandy-Golden of Liberty, Ja’Marr Chase of LSU, Omar Bayless of Arkansas State, and Rashod Bateman of Minnesota.

Lamb has caught 44 passes for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns this year for the Sooners. Lamb missed Saturday's game against Baylor for medical reasons, according to coach Lincoln Riley.

Oklahoma will be back in action Saturday in Norman as it faces TCU at 7 p.m. CT. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments