OU football: CeeDee Lamb named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Monday morning, after the Sooners' 34-27 win over Texas.
He made a 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗿-𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 🔟catches for 1⃣7⃣1⃣ yards and a career-high-tying 3⃣ touchdowns in @OU_Football's #RedRiverShowdown victory.@_CeeDeeThree is the #Big12FB Offensive Player of the Week. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/mNqe8glhSl— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 14, 2019
Lamb racked up 171 receiving yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. He was the target of all three of senior quarterback Jalen Hurts' touchdowns in the air.
Lamb has 610 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.
The No. 5 Sooners play West Virginia Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. CT.
