OU football: CeeDee Lamb named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
Ceedee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs with the ball during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Jackson Stewart/Crimson Quarterly

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Monday morning, after the Sooners' 34-27 win over Texas.

Lamb racked up 171 receiving yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. He was the target of all three of senior quarterback Jalen Hurts' touchdowns in the air. 

Lamb has 610 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

The No. 5 Sooners play West Virginia Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. CT.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

