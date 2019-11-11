You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Ceedee Lamb

Junior wide receiver Ceedee Lamb waves to the crowd pregame against Iowa State Nov. 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Iowa State Saturday.

Lamb was electric against the Cyclones, catching eight passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. This season, Lamb has caught 44 passes for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns. Lamb is a strong candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best wide receiver in the country.

Oklahoma and Lamb will be back in action Saturday against No. 12 Baylor in Waco at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. 

