OU football: CeeDee Lamb named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against Iowa State Saturday.
8️⃣ catches, 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣ yards, 2️⃣ TDs@_CeeDeeThree the #Big12FB Offensive Player of the Week.💪 https://t.co/TnPlAZBwOd | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/dZNnC7MKFS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 11, 2019
Lamb was electric against the Cyclones, catching eight passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. This season, Lamb has caught 44 passes for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns. Lamb is a strong candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best wide receiver in the country.
Oklahoma and Lamb will be back in action Saturday against No. 12 Baylor in Waco at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
