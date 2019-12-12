OU football: CeeDee Lamb loses Biletnikoff Award to LSU's Ja'Marr Chase

CeeDee Lamb lost the Biletnikoff Award for being the nation's best wide receiver to LSU's Ja'Marr Chase Thursday night.
Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) wins the Biletnikoff Award over #Sooners WR CeeDee Lamb, who was one of three finalists.— Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) December 13, 2019
Lamb led the Sooners in receptions with 58 receptions, 1,208 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Chase beat Lamb in all those categories, with 73 receptions for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Chase and Lamb will face off when No. 1 LSU takes on No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals at 3 p.m. CT Dec. 28 in Atlanta.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.