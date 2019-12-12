You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb loses Biletnikoff Award to LSU's Ja'Marr Chase

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after winning the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor on Dec. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

CeeDee Lamb lost the Biletnikoff Award for being the nation's best wide receiver to LSU's Ja'Marr Chase Thursday night.

Lamb led the Sooners in receptions with 58 receptions, 1,208 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Chase beat Lamb in all those categories, with 73 receptions for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Chase and Lamb will face off when No. 1 LSU takes on No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals at 3 p.m. CT Dec. 28 in Atlanta.

