OU football: CeeDee Lamb lifts Cowboys with 2 touchdowns, Jalen Hurts' Eagles fall out of playoff contention, Sooners in the NFL week 16

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Then-junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Eleven former Sooners took the field for NFL teams Sunday. Here's a recap of their performances in Week 16.

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns quarterback threw 53 passes today, completing 28-for-285 yards on Sunday against the New York Jets, who won 23-16 against Cleveland.

Mayfield was without his top receivers today due to most of the position group being placed on the COVID-19 list. 

Samaje Perine

The Cincinnati Bengals running back had a career performance against the Houston Texans today, rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

His first touchdown was a 46-yarder, which was the longest rush of his career. This is also Perine’s first career game with multiple rushing touchdowns. His scoring plays helped the Bengals defeat the Texans, 37-31. 

Marquise Brown

The Baltimore Ravens receiver now has a touchdown reception in four out of his past five games, as he scored his sixth touchdown of the season today against the New York Giants.

He tallied four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown to help his Ravens topple the Giants, 27-13.

Sterling Shepard

The New York Giants wide receiver scored his first touchdown since Oct. 22 in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. In total, he caught nine passes for 77 yards and one touchdown. 

His scoring catch would be the final Giants’ touchdown of the day, as they fell to the Ravens, 27-13.

Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback made his third career start on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, completing 21 out of his 39 passes for 342 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also rushed for 69 yards on nine carries. A highlight for him on the day was a long 81-yard touchdown completion to wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

His efforts were not enough however, as his team suffered a 37-17 loss to the Cowboys that eliminated the Eagles from playoff contention. Hurts now has a 1-2 record as a starter in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver had two big touchdowns for his team today against the Eagles, one passing and one rushing, the latter of which sealed the win for Dallas.

Lamb had three catches for 65 yards and one rush for 19 yards in the winning effort. He now has a total of eight touchdowns this season.

Other notable performances

  • Ravens tight end Mark Andrews caught six passes for 76 yards against the Giants

  • Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. helped hold the Giants to zero sacks

  • Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had seven solo tackles and nine total tackles against the Broncos

  • Cowboys tight end Blake Bell had one catch for seven yards against the Eagles, his only catch being a one-handed grab

  • Washington punter Tress Way punted a total of three times for 154 total yards against the Panthers

