OU football: CeeDee Lamb leads Dallas in receiving, helps Cowboys to 40-39 win over Atlanta

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a huge performance in a 40-39 comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, catching six passes for a team-leading 106 yards.

In one of the most pivotal moments of the game, Lamb caught a 37-yard pass and put the Cowboys in field goal range for an eventual game winner to give Dallas its first win of the season.

After being selected No. 17 overall in the first round of the NFL draft, Lamb is poised to have a major role in the Cowboys offense moving forward. Through two games, Lamb has 165 receiving yards on 11 receptions. 

Lamb’s next game will be in Seattle at 3:25p.m. CT on Sept. 27 and will be televised on FOX.

