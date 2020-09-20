OU football: CeeDee Lamb leads Dallas in receiving, helps Cowboys to 40-39 win over Atlanta

Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a huge performance in a 40-39 comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, catching six passes for a team-leading 106 yards.
In one of the most pivotal moments of the game, Lamb caught a 37-yard pass and put the Cowboys in field goal range for an eventual game winner to give Dallas its first win of the season.
CeeDee Lamb's big catch and run that set up the game-winning field goal.Lamb finished the day with 6⃣ receptions for 1⃣0⃣6⃣ yards.#OUDNA x @_CeeDeeThree pic.twitter.com/UEJQyHvGSk— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 20, 2020
After being selected No. 17 overall in the first round of the NFL draft, Lamb is poised to have a major role in the Cowboys offense moving forward. Through two games, Lamb has 165 receiving yards on 11 receptions.
Lamb’s next game will be in Seattle at 3:25p.m. CT on Sept. 27 and will be televised on FOX.
