OU football: CeeDee Lamb leads Cowboys with big 124-yard game in 37-34 win over Giants

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a career high receiving game in his team's 37-34 win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon with eight catches for 124 yards.

In the closing seconds of the second quarter, Lamb came down with a 21-yard reception while suffering an unnecessary roughness penalty that resulted in a last second touchdown the next play. 

Lamb led the team in receptions and yards, with the second highest amount of receptions being four by fellow receiver Michael Gallup. With the performance, Lamb became the first rookie rookie receiver since at least 1950 to have five or more catches in each of his team's first five games.

The Cowboys will play former OU quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Oct. 19 at 7:15 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.  

