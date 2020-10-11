OU football: CeeDee Lamb leads Cowboys with big 124-yard game in 37-34 win over Giants

Former Sooner and current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a career high receiving game in his team's 37-34 win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon with eight catches for 124 yards.
In the closing seconds of the second quarter, Lamb came down with a 21-yard reception while suffering an unnecessary roughness penalty that resulted in a last second touchdown the next play.
CeeDee Lamb will leave you speechless 😳pic.twitter.com/posNteer5g(via @NFL)— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2020
Lamb led the team in receptions and yards, with the second highest amount of receptions being four by fellow receiver Michael Gallup. With the performance, Lamb became the first rookie rookie receiver since at least 1950 to have five or more catches in each of his team's first five games.
CeeDee Lamb already has 5 catches for 81 yards against the Giants, with 10:32 left in the 3rd quarter Lamb IS THE ONLY ROOKIE since at least 1950 with 5+ receptions in each of his team's first 5 games 🤩— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 11, 2020
The Cowboys will play former OU quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Oct. 19 at 7:15 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.
