You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray named to AFCA All-America Second Team

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kenneth Murray

Junior linebacker Kenneth Murray walks onto the field before the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor Dec. 7.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

In what will likely be their final seasons as Sooners, junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and junior linebacker Kenneth Murray were both named to the AFCA All-America Second Team on Wednesday. 

The American Football Coaches Association selects honorees for the first, second and third All-America teams on an annual basis.

Lamb was a finalist for the 2019 Biletnikoff Award thanks to a career year in which he has posted 1,208 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Though not a finalist for the 2019 Butkus Award, Murray has been the heart and soul of the Oklahoma defense with 95 total tackles this season.

Both players are highly coveted prospects, who many expect to be first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Until then, the tandem will look to lead the No. 4 Sooners in their highly anticipated Peach Bowl showdown with No. 1 LSU on Dec. 28. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments